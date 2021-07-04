Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Mueller Water Products worth $34,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.