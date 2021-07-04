Mullen Group’s (MTL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.75 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.
MTL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.
TSE MTL opened at C$13.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
