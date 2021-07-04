Mullen Group’s (MTL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.75 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

TSE MTL opened at C$13.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

