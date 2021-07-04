Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 934 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

