Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $36,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Graham by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2,314.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Graham by 150.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham stock opened at $639.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $328.81 and a one year high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.01.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

