Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $116.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.