Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $61,590,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 43.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,361,000 after acquiring an additional 426,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

