Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

