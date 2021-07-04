Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,056 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLHR stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.33. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

