Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.70 Million

Analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post $173.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $184.20 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $118.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $681.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $702.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $710.47 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $729.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE MYE opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $755.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Myers Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

