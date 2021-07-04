Name Change Token Hits Market Cap of $755,092.25 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $755,092.25 and $136,795.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00053621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.43 or 0.00766557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.92 or 0.07904607 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,557,515 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

