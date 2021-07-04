Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNOX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -24.78. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

