National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47. National Bank has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

