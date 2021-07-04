National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

NYSE:NFG opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

