Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 2.7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 8,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 548,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

