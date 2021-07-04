NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 564,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBTB opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.43. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

