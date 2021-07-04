Neblio Market Cap Tops $16.48 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002705 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $721,898.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00048161 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020833 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007743 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 126.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,017,568 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,039 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

