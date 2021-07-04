Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.78% of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLII stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82.

About Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition

As of July 1, 2021, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation was acquired by EVgo, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

