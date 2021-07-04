Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,495,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139,448 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,141.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 16,954.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $513.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

