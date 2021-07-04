Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 148.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,549.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,551.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,450.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

