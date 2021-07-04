Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 252.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65,341 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.