Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Freshpet worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -644.76 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,857 shares in the company, valued at $22,846,124.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $4,783,167 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

