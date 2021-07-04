Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,171,000 after buying an additional 83,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 34,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE:RNR opened at $148.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.18.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.