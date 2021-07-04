Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Shares of NCMGF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

