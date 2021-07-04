News Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,039 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 701% compared to the average daily volume of 504 put options.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30. News has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 771.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in News by 194.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,780,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

