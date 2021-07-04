Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,752,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at $38,870,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $11,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

