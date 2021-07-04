Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $49,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

UPS opened at $211.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.04 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.