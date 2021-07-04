Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,463 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $147,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

NYSE UNH opened at $409.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $287.10 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $386.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

