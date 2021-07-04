Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $60,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after buying an additional 549,323 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.21 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.40. The firm has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

