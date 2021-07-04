Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $54.83 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,395 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,994 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,265,555. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.