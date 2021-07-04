Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $62.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 339.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

