Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,526 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 753,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $66,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,343,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,152,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,166,000 after buying an additional 544,295 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.