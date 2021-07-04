Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of 3M worth $82,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $199.89 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

