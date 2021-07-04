Nord/LB Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €260.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €311.25 ($366.18).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €316.60 ($372.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €289.52. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

