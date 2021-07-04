Nord/LB Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €92.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.80 ($118.59).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €88.74 ($104.40) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50 day moving average is €93.66.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.