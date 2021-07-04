North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 147,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,032. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $464.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

