Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Down 30.5% in June

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NTIC remained flat at $$17.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 million, a P/E ratio of 125.71 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 95.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

