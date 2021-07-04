Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Bruker worth $33,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.80. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.58.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

