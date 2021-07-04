Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $32,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFG. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 39,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

