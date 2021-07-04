NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $183.87 and last traded at $183.92. Approximately 3,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 631,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.72.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,674.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

