Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce sales of $702.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $705.04 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $612.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Insiders sold 43,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,975 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

