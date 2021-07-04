Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Nucor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.