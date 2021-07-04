NULS 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.04 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $38.54 million and $24.04 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

