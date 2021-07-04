NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,411 shares of company stock worth $1,604,720. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.