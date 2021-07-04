Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE NEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.76. 435,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,527. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $31,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,540.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 537,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 211,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

