Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
