Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

