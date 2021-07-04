Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NMI opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $12.20.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
