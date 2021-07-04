Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66.
