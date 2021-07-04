Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

