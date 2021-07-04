NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NuZee as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUZE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.84. NuZee has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

