O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 168,614 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

