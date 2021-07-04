O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Airgain worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Airgain by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.